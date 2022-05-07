Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Plans $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a payout ratio of 41.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE:NGVC opened at $17.51 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.61 and a 200-day moving average of $16.12. The company has a market capitalization of $396.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.08. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage ( NYSE:NGVC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 498.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 18,774 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. 32.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

