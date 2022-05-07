Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 18.39%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.51. 216,022 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,279. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.43 million, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.08. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is currently 33.06%.

In other Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage news, CFO Todd Dissinger sold 13,370 shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total transaction of $219,669.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 96.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 498.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 18,774 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,566 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

