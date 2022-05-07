Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Announces Earnings Results

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natus Medical had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

NTUS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.95. 328,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,870. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.53. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $33.93.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

NTUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natus Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 612.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Natus Medical by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Natus Medical by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Natus Medical in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Natus Medical by 32.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Natus Medical (Get Rating)

Natus Medical Incorporated provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of patients with central nervous and sensory system disorders worldwide. It offers products and technologies used for the screening, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, and neuromuscular diseases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.