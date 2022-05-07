NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 330

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 315 ($3.94) to GBX 330 ($4.12) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 280 ($3.50) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 310 ($3.87) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a research note on Monday, February 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.62) to GBX 300 ($3.75) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NatWest Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.62.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NYSE NWG opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.25.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. NatWest Group had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 7.26%. On average, analysts forecast that NatWest Group will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWG. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the first quarter valued at $65,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NatWest Group (Get Rating)

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.