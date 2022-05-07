Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Receives $13.13 Consensus PT from Analysts

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nautilus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Nautilus stock opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.82. Nautilus has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $93.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.73.

Nautilus ( NYSE:NLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.04. Nautilus had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $147.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.83 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nautilus will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sarah Anne Jones sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $42,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 485,946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,187,000 after buying an additional 345,304 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,583 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 342.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 80,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 62,288 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Nautilus during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Nautilus by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 7,478 shares during the period. 59.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

