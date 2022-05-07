Neenah (NYSE:NP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.
NP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 62,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,223. The company has a market cap of $627.44 million, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.50. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is -115.85%.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neenah in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Neenah Company Profile (Get Rating)
Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.
