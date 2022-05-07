Neenah (NYSE:NP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Neenah (NYSE:NP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a positive return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.

NP stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 62,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,223. The company has a market cap of $627.44 million, a P/E ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.50. Neenah has a fifty-two week low of $31.46 and a fifty-two week high of $57.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.30.

Get Neenah alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio is -115.85%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Neenah in the 4th quarter valued at $7,006,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neenah by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,718,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,802,000 after acquiring an additional 62,657 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Neenah by 835.6% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 49,384 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Neenah by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 596,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Neenah by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 81,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 14,296 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Neenah in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Neenah Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neenah, Inc, a specialty materials company, engages in the performance-based technical products, and fine paper and packaging products businesses in North America, Germany, Spain, and rest of Europe. Its Technical Products segment offers filtration media for transportation, water, and other end use applications; saturated and unsaturated crepe, and flat paper tapes; and coated lightweight abrasive papers for automotive, construction, metal, and woodworking industries.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neenah Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neenah and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.