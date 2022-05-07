Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 35.26% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.
Shares of NEPH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.21. 163,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nephros has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $11.67.
NEPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Nephros from $8.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday.
About Nephros
Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.
