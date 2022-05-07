Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 35.26% and a negative net margin of 53.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Shares of NEPH traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.21. 163,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,919. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nephros has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $11.67.

Get Nephros alerts:

NEPH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nephros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Nephros from $8.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nephros stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nephros, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NEPH Get Rating ) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Nephros worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros (Get Rating)

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nephros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nephros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.