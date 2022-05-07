NetSol Technologies (NTWK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. NetSol Technologies has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NTWK opened at $3.61 on Friday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $40.61 million, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.13.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NetSol Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Get Rating ) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.94% of NetSol Technologies worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 29.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

