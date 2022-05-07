Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $310.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBIX traded down $5.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.55. 1,094,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,150. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $108.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $1,018,409.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,743 shares of company stock worth $4,232,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $898,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.