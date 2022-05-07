New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. 511,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NJR. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of New Jersey Resources by 99.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 206,460 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88,192 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 433,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 91,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 95,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

