New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS.
Shares of NYSE NJR traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.76. 511,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 601,610. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.37. New Jersey Resources has a one year low of $34.41 and a one year high of $47.50.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.47%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on NJR shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.
About New Jersey Resources (Get Rating)
New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.
