New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Acquires 12,500 Shares

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,303,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,335.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $11.59 on Friday. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.03%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.
About New York City REIT (Get Rating)
New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.
