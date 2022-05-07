New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch Acquires 12,500 Shares

New York City REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NYC – Get Rating) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch acquired 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.61 per share, with a total value of $145,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,303,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,139,335.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:NYC opened at $11.59 on Friday. New York City REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $14.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.21.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. New York City REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in New York City REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in New York City REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in New York City REIT during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in New York City REIT during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in New York City REIT during the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York City REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

New York City REIT

New York City REIT, Inc (NYSE: NYC) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE that owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

