New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of New York Times stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.36. 2,953,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,092,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82 and a beta of 0.89. New York Times has a 12-month low of $33.59 and a 12-month high of $56.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.06.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times during the third quarter valued at $555,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in New York Times by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in New York Times by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in New York Times by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in New York Times by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NYT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

