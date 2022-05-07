NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of NewMarket from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $336.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $327.45 and a 200 day moving average of $333.33. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $296.05 and a twelve month high of $378.63.

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The business had revenue of $576.57 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 54.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Company Profile (Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

