News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. News had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

News stock traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,510,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,891. News has a fifty-two week low of $16.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.07.

Get News alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NWSA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of News by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,213,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,065,000 after purchasing an additional 166,427 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of News by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after purchasing an additional 153,523 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $3,411,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of News by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,051,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,462,000 after purchasing an additional 99,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of News by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 690,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,414,000 after purchasing an additional 62,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. TheStreet cut News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on News in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About News (Get Rating)

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.