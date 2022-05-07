Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Nexa Resources S.A. is an integrated zinc producer. It engaged in developing and operating mining and smelting assets primarily in Latin America. The Company operates and owns principally in the Central Andes of Peru and in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil. Nexa Resources S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg City. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nexa Resources from $8.00 to $9.80 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

NEXA stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.73. Nexa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $722.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.48 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Nexa Resources will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexa Resources by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,015,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 329,672 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Nexa Resources by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 460,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 89.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 198,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 93,616 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 96,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. The company also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper cement, lead, sulfuric acid, sulfur dioxide, copper sulfate, and limestone deposits. It owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the State of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

