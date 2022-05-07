NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:NXTC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. 130,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,941. The company has a market capitalization of $105.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.15. NextCure has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $9.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65.
Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on NextCure in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.
NextCure Company Profile (Get Rating)
NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. Its lead product candidate is NC318, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced or metastatic solid tumors.
