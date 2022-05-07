Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Receives $14.72 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.72.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EFRTF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Thursday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares started coverage on Nexus Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$13.80 to C$15.30 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS EFRTF opened at $9.43 on Wednesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.21 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

