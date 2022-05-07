NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the footwear maker on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

NIKE has raised its dividend by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. NIKE has a payout ratio of 26.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NIKE to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NYSE:NKE opened at $114.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.18. NIKE has a 1-year low of $110.66 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average of $148.39. The company has a market capitalization of $180.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. NIKE had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NIKE from $202.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cowen decreased their target price on NIKE from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after buying an additional 543,451 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,190,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,960 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,661,000 after buying an additional 5,054 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,627,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,750,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

