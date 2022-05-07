NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the footwear maker on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

NIKE has increased its dividend by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 21 years. NIKE has a payout ratio of 26.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect NIKE to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NKE opened at $114.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $180.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average of $148.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $110.66 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.61 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 43.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,502 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $173.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.41.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

