Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1899900.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ NKLA traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $6.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,547,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,739,094. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Nikola has a 1-year low of $6.41 and a 1-year high of $19.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 34,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 23,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Nikola by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 33,793 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKLA. Cowen lowered their price objective on Nikola from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Nikola from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nikola in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.72.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that works to develop energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery hydrogen-electric and battery-electric semi-trucks to the trucking sector.

