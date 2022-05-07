NiSource (NYSE:NI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. NiSource updated its FY22 guidance to $1.42-1.48 EPS.

NI stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. 6,726,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,704,102. The company has a market capitalization of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. NiSource has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $32.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in NiSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $502,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of NiSource by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 953,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,337,000 after buying an additional 200,194 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NiSource by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,381,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,760,000 after buying an additional 701,468 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 672,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 11,752 shares in the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NiSource in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.14.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

