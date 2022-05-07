NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Announces Earnings Results

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NMI had a net margin of 49.45% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $127.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NMIH traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $18.58. 553,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 638,978. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI has a twelve month low of $18.15 and a twelve month high of $27.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.98.

Get NMI alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on NMIH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $27.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NMI from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on NMI from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.08.

In related news, COO Patrick L. Mathis sold 68,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $1,786,297.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of NMI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in NMI by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in NMI by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NMI by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in NMI by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About NMI (Get Rating)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.