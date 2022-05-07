Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

NOK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.20 ($6.53) to €5.80 ($6.11) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Nokia Oyj from €6.70 ($7.05) to €6.10 ($6.42) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.95.

Shares of NOK opened at $4.96 on Friday. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $6.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.60. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 406.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It offers products and services for radio access networks covering technologies from 2G to 5G, and microwave radio links for transport networks.

