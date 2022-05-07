Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.

Shares of NSR stock opened at C$10.24 on Friday. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$629.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.56.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$8.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Haywood Securities reissued a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark dropped their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.67.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

