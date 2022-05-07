Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
Shares of NSR stock opened at C$10.24 on Friday. Nomad Royalty has a 12-month low of C$7.34 and a 12-month high of C$12.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$629.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.56.
Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$8.55 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Royalty will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Nomad Royalty (Get Rating)
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
- Is This The Bottom For Papa John’s International?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.