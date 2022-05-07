Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05, reports. The firm had revenue of C$17.46 million during the quarter.
Shares of TSE NSR traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.24. 142,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$12.00. The company has a market cap of C$629.32 million and a PE ratio of -262.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.23.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -406.03%.
Nomad Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.
