Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05, reports. The firm had revenue of C$17.46 million during the quarter.

Shares of TSE NSR traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$10.24. 142,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Nomad Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.34 and a twelve month high of C$12.00. The company has a market cap of C$629.32 million and a PE ratio of -262.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -406.03%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Haywood Securities restated a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a C$16.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cormark cut their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.67.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

