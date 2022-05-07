Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) will report $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Nordson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.31. Nordson posted earnings of $2.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordson will report full year earnings of $9.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.89 to $9.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $9.90. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordson.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.14. Nordson had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $609.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $3.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.82. 210,760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,799. Nordson has a twelve month low of $197.20 and a twelve month high of $272.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 24.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 1,412.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 2,740.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 81.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordson (NDSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.