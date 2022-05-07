Northland Securities Lowers Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) Price Target to $6.00

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Northland Securities from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CASA. Barclays boosted their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet downgraded Casa Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASA opened at $3.99 on Thursday. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.60 and its 200 day moving average is $4.96.

Casa Systems ( NASDAQ:CASA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.26). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 44.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Casa Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CASA. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 334.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 68.75% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation physical, virtualized, and cloud native architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

