Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. Northwest Natural updated its FY22 guidance to $2.45-$2.65 EPS.

NYSE NWN traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $49.34. 246,471 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 79.75%.

NWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter valued at about $374,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

