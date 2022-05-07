Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Price Target Increased to CHF 94 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from CHF 90 to CHF 94 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NVS has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, raised Novartis from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $85.82. 2,350,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,319,896. Novartis has a 1-year low of $79.09 and a 1-year high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $191.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.99.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 46.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novartis by 7.1% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in Novartis by 49.6% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. raised its position in Novartis by 6.4% in the first quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 140,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,321,000 after acquiring an additional 8,504 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis by 53.1% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 138,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,193,000 after buying an additional 48,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 42.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

