NOW (NYSE:DNOW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.42 million. NOW had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of DNOW stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.00. 877,662 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,174. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.71. NOW has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DNOW. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of NOW by 360.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,029,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,329,000 after buying an additional 1,588,699 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NOW in the 4th quarter valued at $9,041,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NOW by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after acquiring an additional 585,412 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,477,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $149,256,000 after acquiring an additional 369,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 238,773 shares during the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, NOW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

