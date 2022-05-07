Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.60.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.
In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,332.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NUS stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 57.04%.
Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.
