Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Nu Skin Enterprises updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-0.85 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

Shares of NUS stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $44.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,088. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day moving average of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.40 and a 12-month high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.04%.

NUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $47,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,398,332.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,390 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after purchasing an additional 67,710 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,985 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

