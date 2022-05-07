Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $590-620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $695.60 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.60-3.90 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE:NUS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.48. The stock had a trading volume of 714,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,088. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,985 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after buying an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,621,000 after acquiring an additional 17,073 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 67,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

