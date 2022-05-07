Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.60-3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.51-2.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.70 billion.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.75-0.85 EPS.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Nu Skin Enterprises from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.48. 714,360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,088. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $62.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65.

Nu Skin Enterprises ( NYSE:NUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $604.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 22.12%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 57.04%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $53,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,390 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUS. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 423.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 430,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,832,000 after purchasing an additional 347,985 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 386,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,621,000 after buying an additional 17,073 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 67,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 147.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.