NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The medical device company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $290.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. NuVasive updated its FY22 guidance to $2.15-$2.45 EPS.

Shares of NUVA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.42. 801,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,367. NuVasive has a one year low of $45.45 and a one year high of $71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.56, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day moving average of $53.68.

In other NuVasive news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,644. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in NuVasive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the third quarter worth $310,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in NuVasive by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,328 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in NuVasive in the fourth quarter worth $1,423,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NUVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.82.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

