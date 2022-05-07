Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE NXC opened at $13.53 on Friday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average of $15.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXC. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 37,464 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. 14.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

