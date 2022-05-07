NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY) Announces $0.10 Dividend

NV Bekaert SA (OTCMKTS:BEKAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.099 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
NV Bekaert stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.61. NV Bekaert has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $2.61.
