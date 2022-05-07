Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Announces Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.
Shares of Oatly Group stock traded down 0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,141,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,885. Oatly Group has a one year low of 3.18 and a one year high of 29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.32.
OTLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.37.
Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.
