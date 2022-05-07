Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Announces Earnings Results

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.13 by -0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 39.96% and a negative return on equity of 20.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS.

Shares of Oatly Group stock traded down 0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 3.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,141,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,885. Oatly Group has a one year low of 3.18 and a one year high of 29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 4.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.32.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 14.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oatly Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 236.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 33,818 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 9,309 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 360.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 104,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 81,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Oatly Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,035,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,125,000 after buying an additional 1,535,660 shares during the last quarter. 21.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

