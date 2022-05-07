Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) will post $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $2.41. Occidental Petroleum posted earnings per share of ($0.15) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,413.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will report full year earnings of $9.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.14 to $15.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $14.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Occidental Petroleum.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.13% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OXY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $33.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.42.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 5,867,118 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $335,012,437.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 142,240,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,121,910,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub purchased 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 107.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 189,740 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after acquiring an additional 98,376 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 51.0% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXY traded up $2.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.94. 30,815,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,905,924. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.32 and a 200 day moving average of $41.98. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $21.62 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company has a market capitalization of $60.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Occidental Petroleum (OXY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.