Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) & Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN) Head to Head Comparison

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT – Get Rating) and Heliogen (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Ocean Power Technologies alerts:

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Heliogen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.21 million 48.96 -$14.76 million ($0.36) -2.94 Heliogen $8.80 million 72.86 -$142.19 million N/A N/A

Ocean Power Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Heliogen.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Heliogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -1,179.61% -24.85% -23.52% Heliogen N/A -288.86% -56.17%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ocean Power Technologies and Heliogen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Heliogen 0 2 0 0 2.00

Heliogen has a consensus target price of $7.88, indicating a potential upside of 127.60%. Given Heliogen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heliogen is more favorable than Ocean Power Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.4% of Heliogen shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Heliogen beats Ocean Power Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in America, Europe, and Australia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

Heliogen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heliogen, Inc., a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocean Power Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocean Power Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.