OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.19 EPS

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $1.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $589.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.30 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 20.18%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share.

OGE opened at $39.33 on Friday. OGE Energy has a 12-month low of $32.49 and a 12-month high of $42.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.01 and a 200-day moving average of $37.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 34.17%.

In other news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, with a total value of $37,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 4,015 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total value of $160,399.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 35,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in OGE Energy by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 32,215 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity, natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

