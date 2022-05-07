Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). Okta posted earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 240%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Okta will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($1.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Okta.

Get Okta alerts:

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $383.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.48.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Okta by 129.2% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 129.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Okta stock opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta has a one year low of $100.05 and a one year high of $276.30.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Okta (OKTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.