Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) VP Brett A. Flaugher Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $560,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,024.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OLN opened at $63.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $65.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 184.3% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 550,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after purchasing an additional 356,684 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Olin by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,404,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $177,995,000 after purchasing an additional 188,830 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $1,302,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Olin by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Olin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 21,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OLN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Olin from $76.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Olin from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Olin from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Olin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

