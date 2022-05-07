Olympic Steel, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.
Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $370.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.61.
Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.07. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 35.85% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.
Olympic Steel Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.
