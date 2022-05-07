Olympic Steel, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $33.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $370.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.61.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.07. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 35.85% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olympic Steel will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,405,427.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Andrew S. Greiff bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $71,975.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

