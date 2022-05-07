Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.07 EPS

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 35.85% and a net margin of 5.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS.

NASDAQ ZEUS traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $33.28. The company had a trading volume of 89,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,920. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $370.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Olympic Steel has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total transaction of $1,405,427.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total value of $894,861.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 218,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 76,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,731,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 53,809 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 162.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,407 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Olympic Steel by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

