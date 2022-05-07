Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.07 EPS

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 35.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share.

NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $33.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $370.07 million, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.61. Olympic Steel has a 1 year low of $19.92 and a 1 year high of $43.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is presently 3.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Olympic Steel news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 29,700 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $894,861.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 45,351 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.99, for a total value of $1,405,427.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 124.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 74.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

