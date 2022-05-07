Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omnicom Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.55. Omnicom Group posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicom Group will report full-year earnings of $6.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $7.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Omnicom Group.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.80.

Shares of NYSE:OMC traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $77.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,478,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,198. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.57 and a 200 day moving average of $76.42. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,400 shares of company stock valued at $704,112 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicom Group (OMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.