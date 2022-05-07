One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.75.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

OLP stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.27. The stock had a trading volume of 49,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,497. The firm has a market cap of $554.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. One Liberty Properties has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.77.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. One Liberty Properties had a net margin of 46.96% and a return on equity of 12.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLP. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 389,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,752,000 after acquiring an additional 68,077 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,641 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its position in One Liberty Properties by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 356,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after acquiring an additional 11,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,993,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About One Liberty Properties (Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.