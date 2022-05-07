Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) versus Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) and Wejo Group (NASDAQ:WEJO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Ooma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Wejo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Ooma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ooma and Wejo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ooma $192.29 million 1.61 -$1.75 million ($0.07) -182.12 Wejo Group $2.57 million 104.98 -$217.78 million N/A N/A

Ooma has higher revenue and earnings than Wejo Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ooma and Wejo Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ooma 0 0 6 0 3.00 Wejo Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ooma currently has a consensus target price of $27.30, indicating a potential upside of 114.12%. Wejo Group has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 215.79%. Given Wejo Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wejo Group is more favorable than Ooma.

Volatility and Risk

Ooma has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wejo Group has a beta of 2.74, indicating that its share price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ooma and Wejo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ooma -0.91% -0.95% -0.44% Wejo Group N/A N/A -136.65%

Summary

Ooma beats Wejo Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ooma (Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc. creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart software-as-a-service and unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) platforms serve as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Office Pro that offers services, including HD video meetings, call recording, enhanced call blocking, and voicemail transcription; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity and Ooma Office phone services; Ooma Managed Wi-Fi, a plug-and-play enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution; and Ooma Enterprise, an UCaaS solution. It also provides Ooma Mobile HD app that allows users to make and receive phone calls and access Ooma features and settings; Ooma Premier, a suite of advanced calling features; Ooma Telo, a home communications solution designed to serve as the primary phone line in the home; Ooma Telo 4G, an Ooma Telo with back-up internet service; and Ooma Telo Air, an Ooma Telo that connects to the internet wirelessly using the home's Wi-Fi network and can be paired with mobile phones to answer incoming mobile calls from any phone in the home. In addition, the company offers Ooma Smart Security, a security and monitoring platform; and Talkatone mobile app. It offers its products through direct sales, distributors, retailers, and resellers, as well as online. Ooma, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Wejo Group (Get Rating)

Wejo Group Limited provides software and technology solutions to various market verticals. It offers Wejo Neural Edge, a cloud software and analytics platform that makes accessing and sharing volumes of connected vehicle data. The company provides Wejo Marketplace Data Solutions, which includes its data visualization platform; and Wejo Software and Cloud Solutions. It serves customers in public and private organizations, including automotive original equipment manufacturers, first tier automotive suppliers, fleet management companies, departments of transportation, retailers, mapping companies, universities, advertising and construction firms, and research departments. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

