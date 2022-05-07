Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Releases Earnings Results

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 47.17% and a net margin of 40.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS.
NASDAQ LPRO traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $14.11. 852,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,800. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 16.81, a quick ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.32. Open Lending has a 52-week low of $13.39 and a 52-week high of $44.00.
LPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Open Lending from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a report on Friday. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Open Lending from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Open Lending from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Open Lending from $16.50 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Open Lending presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.
About Open Lending
Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.
